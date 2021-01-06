Cameron Thomas scored 26 points and Javonte Smart added 21 as LSU held off Georgia 94-92 in overtime in an SEC game Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, La.
Trendon Watford scored 17 and Darius Days had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (7-2, 2-1).
Justin Kier scored 25, Sahvir Wheeler added 21, Toumani Camara had 14 points and 10 rebounds and P.J. Horne scored 11 to lead the Bulldogs (7-2, 0-2).
Wheeler made two free throws to start the scoring in overtime, but Thomas followed with a 3-pointer that gave LSU an 83-82 lead.
Camara's jumper put Georgia ahead, but Thomas' four free throws put the Tigers back on top 87-84 with 1:15 minute left.
Kier made two free throws, but Days' 3-pointer gave LSU a 90-86 lead with 49 seconds left.
Watford and Thomas each missed a free throw, giving Georgia a chance to tie or go ahead, but Kier's driving attempt missed as time expired.
Horne broke a halftime tie with a 3-pointer and Fagan followed with a layup to give the Bulldogs a 47-42 lead less than a minute into the second half.
Thomas followed with a layup for the Tigers' first points of the half. That started a streak of four straight layups that ended with Watford's giving LSU a 50-49 lead.
That started a streak of seven consecutive baskets that produced lead changes before Wheeler's jumper and Kier's 3-pointer gave Georgia a 63-56 lead.
Thomas' two free throws ended the Bulldogs' 8-0 run, but Kier answered with a 3-pointer and a dunk to give Georgia a 68-58 lead midway through the half.
The Tigers countered with a 13-2 run as Thomas scored eight points, including two free throws that gave them a 71-70 lead.
The score was tied at 72 before Fagan's layup and Camara's three-point play produced a 5-0 run for the Bulldogs.
Thomas made two free throws before Wheeler and Smart exchanged 3-pointers, leaving Georgia with an 80-77 lead.
Smart made a steal and hit a 3-pointer to tie the score with one minute remaining, setting up overtime.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.