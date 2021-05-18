Defensive back Major Burns, who played his freshman season at Georgia in 2020, announced Tuesday that he will transfer to LSU.
Burns, who played at Madison Prep Academy in Baton Rouge, La., put it quite simply.
"I'm coming home," he posted on Twitter, the caption accompanying a photo illustration of him in a Tigers uniform.
As a freshman at Georgia, he played in six games and made five tackles. He entered the transfer portal two weeks ago.
In high school, he committed to both LSU and Texas A&M before decommitting and ultimately choosing the Bulldogs. He was a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 13 safety in the country in the 2020 class by the 247Sports composite.
--Field Level Media
