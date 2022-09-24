Armoni Goodwin and Noah Cain rushed for two touchdowns each and host LSU held New Mexico to 88 yards and two first downs in a 38-0 nonconference victory Saturday night.
Goodwin had just 24 yards but scored on 5-yard and 1-yard runs as the Tigers (3-1) took a 17-0 halftime lead. He left the game for good in the third quarter after sustaining a leg injury.
Cain entered the game and scored on runs of 1 yard and 49 yards as LSU took a 31-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels did not throw a touchdown pass but completed 24 of 29 for 279 yards before he left the game after being injured in the third quarter.
The Tigers, who finished with 633 yards, drove to the Lobos 37 on the first possession of the third quarter, but turned the ball over when a Daniels pass went incomplete on fourth and 6.
On their next drive Daniels left the game after hitting the ground hard while being tackled at the end of a 16-yard run on fourth and 4.
Garrett Nussmeier replaced Daniels and completed his first two passes before Cain ran 1 yard for a 24-0 lead. His 49-yard score came on the Tigers' next possession.
Nussmeier's 57-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. increased the lead to 38-0 in the fourth quarter.
Miles Kendrick completed 5 of 7 passes for 47 yards for the Lobos (2-2), who were playing their first road game of the season.
LSU took a 7-0 lead on its first possession of the game when Goodwin ran 5 yards for a touchdown.
On the Tigers' next possession, Daniels connected with Chris Hilton Jr. for a 51-yard gain, setting up Damian Ramos' 31-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers drove 88 yards in 15 plays, converting a fourth and 1 from their 37 along the way, and Goodwin ran 1 yard for a touchdown that increased the lead to 17-0 at halftime.
--Field Level Media
