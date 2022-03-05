LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. said he won't work out at the NFL scouting combine Saturday night because he is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury.
"My rehab is ahead of schedule right now," he said Saturday in Indianapolis. "... I'm on pace to do what I have to do at pro day."
Stingley had surgery for a torn ligament in his left foot on Sept. 26, ending his junior season after just three games.
LSU's pro day is scheduled for April 6.
"I'm almost close to 100 percent, right now getting into running, starting to do a couple plants, breaking downhill," Stingley said. "That's really where I'm at."
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Stingley as the No. 6 overall prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft and fellow network analyst Todd McShay ranks him No. 7.
Stingley burst onto the scene as a true freshman with the Tigers' undefeated 2019 national championship team. He intercepted six passes and was named the SEC Newcomer of the Year.
--Field Level Media
