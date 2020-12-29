Freshman Cameron Thomas scored a season-high 32 points and Darius Days added 18 points and 10 rebounds as LSU beat Texas A&M 77-54 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, La.
Thomas made 12 of 21 field goals, including 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range, and he had 20-plus points for the fifth time in seven games as the Tigers improved to 6-1.
Quenton Jackson scored 17 points and Emanuel Miller added 14, making 6 of 7 field goals, to lead the Aggies, 5-2.
LSU shot 46.9 percent (30 of 64) from the floor and Texas A&M shot 38.2 percent (21 of 55). The Tigers out-rebounded the Aggies, 40-31.
LSU led by 14 at halftime, but Texas A&M got within 11 on Jackson's layup early in the second half.
Days made a jumper and Thomas hit three free throws to extend the lead to 16.
Miller made a jumper for the Aggies before Days' 3-pointer and Thomas' jumper pushed the Tigers lead to 56-37.
Jaxson Robinson answered with a 3-pointer, but Charles Manning Jr. converted a three-point play and Thomas made a dunk for a 61-40 LSU lead.
The Tigers kept extending the lead and Javonte Smart, returning from a one-game absence due to COVID protocols, made a layup for a 70-44 lead with 7:56 lead. Smart made just 1 of 8 field goals and missed all five of his 3-pointers.
The score was tied three times in the first half before Andre Gordon made a 3-pointer to give Texas A&M a 12-9 lead.
Manning and Trendon Watford had four points each during an 8-0 Tigers run.
Savion Flagg made back-to-back layups to pull the Aggies within 17-16.
Days had two 3-pointers and Thomas had one as LSU opened a 28-18 lead.
Jackson had a dunk for Texas A&M before Thomas made a basket and two 3-pointers to extend the Tigers lead to 36-20.
Hassan Diarra made a 3-pointer to start an Aggies push that pulled them within 41-27 at halftime.
--Field Level Media
