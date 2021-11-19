The 2022 LPGA Tour season will feature a record $85.7 million in purses across 34 official events.
"The stage is set for 2022 to be one of the most exciting years in the history of the LPGA Tour, with the addition of new events, the largest total purse ever, over 500 hours of broadcast television and a collective commitment to being the leading women's professional sports property in the world," LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a news release on Friday.
So far nine tournaments have announced purse increases from 2021, including the season-ending Nov. 17-20 CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., jumping from $5 million to $7 million -- with $2 million to the winner.
The season begins with the Jan. 20-23 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Fla.
The dates and locations for the tour's five majors include The Chevron Championship (March 31-April 3, Rancho Mirage, Calif.), the U.S. Women's Open (June 2-5, Southern Pines, N.C.), the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (June 23-26, Bethesda, Md.), the Amundi Evian Championship (July 21-24, Evian-les-Bains, France) and the AIG Women's Open (Aug. 4-7, Muirfield, Scotland).
Two new tournaments will make their LPGA Tour debuts: the April 28-May 1 JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes (Calif.) and the Sept. 8-11 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.
