Cristie Kerr is recovering from injuries sustained in a golf cart accident, and her status for next week's U.S. Women's Open is unclear.

The injury occurred early Friday morning before she was scheduled to tee off at the Volunteers of America Classic. In Thursday's first round in The Colony, Texas, she shot a 1-over 72.

Kerr withdrew without starting the second round.

Kerr, 43, has 20 all-time wins on the LPGA tour and has won two majors -- the 2007 U.S. Women's Open and the 2010 LPGA Championship.

Details of the accident were unclear on Saturday. Her husband, Erik Stevens, confirmed to Golfweek that both Kerr and her caddie, Matt Gelczis, suffered multiple injuries. They were treated in the emergency room of a local hospital and discharged later in the day.

Stevens did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

Kerr has played in every U.S. Women's Open since 1998. This year's event begins Thursday at Champions Golf Course in Houston. Jeongeun Lee6 is the defending champion.

