The LPGA Tour is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in more than three decades.
The Kroger Queen City Championship, the first new tournament announced under commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, will take place from Sept. 8-11, 2022, at Kenwood Country Club with a $1.75 million purse.
Kenwood hosted the 1963 U.S. Women's Open.
Cincinnati hosted the LPGA Championship from 1978-89 at the Golf Center at Kings Island, where the legendary Nancy Lopez won three times in 1978, 1985 and 1989.
"The LPGA is thrilled to return to Cincinnati, or the Queen City, as we are fondly referring to it in our tournament name," Samaan said Tuesday. "Cincinnati has a long connection to the LPGA and its players. We know this tournament will be a favorite stop on Tour and serve as an important example of the power of sports to inspire leaders and build community."
Samaan, a former Princeton athletic director, became the tour's ninth commissioner in May.
--Field Level Media
