The Buick LPGA Shanghai will not be held this year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the LPGA announced Tuesday evening.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Oct. 14-17, organized in part by the China Golf Association. It is the second straight season that the LPGA will not make the trip to China due to the pandemic.
Another tournament on the LPGA's autumn Asia swing, the LPGA Taiwan Championship, already had been scrapped, along with another Chinese event scheduled for last May, the Blue Bay LPGA.
The Buick LPGA Shanghai debuted in 2018 and has been played only twice. Danielle Kang won both times.
The PGA Tour is scheduled to play the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai Oct. 28-31.
