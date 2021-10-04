One of the few remaining events on the 2021 LPGA Tour was canceled Monday.
The Toto Japan Classic will not be held as scheduled in Otsu, Japan, from Nov. 4-7, the tour announced, citing "continuing health concerns and significant travel restrictions caused by the worldwide pandemic."
The tournament will not be rescheduled for this season, but the LPGA stated its intent to hold the event next year.
After this week's Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, N.J., the LPGA planned a four-event Asian swing. However, three of the four Asian events are now canceled. The Buick LPGA Shanghai, slated for Oct. 14-17, and the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, scheduled for Oct. 28-31 in Taipei, previously were scrapped.
The only remaining upcoming Asian event is the BMW Ladies Championship, Oct. 21-24 in Busan, South Korea.
The LPGA will return to the United States for the last two events of the season: the Pelican Women's Championship, Nov. 11-14 in Belleair, Fla., and the CME Group Tour Championship, Nov. 18-21 in Naples, Fla.
Japan's Ai Suzuki won the Toto Japan Classic in 2019, the last time it was contested as an LPGA co-sponsored event. The tournament was held in 2020 but only as part of the Japanese tour, and South Korea's Jiyai Shin was the champion.
