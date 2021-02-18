The LPGA announced the addition of the first Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Hosted by Shadow Creek event to the 2021 schedule.
It is scheduled to be held May 26-30 at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The tournament will feature 64 players competing for a $1.5 million purse.
The field will be divided into 16 groups of four players. The first three days of round-robin competition will determine the final 16-player bracket. Next, single-elimination matches will decide the two players who will meet in the championship match on the final day.
Shadow Creek hosted The Match: Tiger vs. Phil in 2018, as well as the PGA Tour's CJ Cup last fall.
The tournament will be the LPGA Tour's first match-play event since 2017, when Sei Young Kim earned a 1-up victory over Ariya Jutanugarn in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play in Mexico.
--Field Level Media
