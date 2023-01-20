Cameron Shelton scored a game-high 27 points, including a go-ahead bank shot with 14 seconds remaining, as Loyola Marymount snapped No. 6 Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak with a 68-67 decision Thursday night in Spokane, Wash.
The Lions' Keli Leaupepe blocked Drew Timme's driving layup in the final seconds and Julian Strawther's off-balance 3-point attempt at the final buzzer came up short.
Jalin Anderson added 15 points and Leaupepe scored 11 for the Lions (14-7 overall, 4-3 West Coast Conference), who snapped a 25-game losing streak to the Bulldogs dating to Feb. 18, 2010.
Timme led Gonzaga (16-4, 5-1) with 17 points, scoring 15 in the second half. Nolan Hickman added 12 points and Rasir Bolton scored 10.
The Zags' home winning streak was the longest in Division I men's basketball since the NCAA Tournament expanded in 1985. Gonzaga also had won 93 in a row against unranked opponents, and it was riding an 11-game winning streak.
Gonzaga led 27-19 with 6:44 left before the intermission.
The Lions stayed close, though, with Justin Ahrens banking in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to pull Loyola Marymount within 33-32 at the half.
The Lions led 53-44 with 11:05 remaining.
Loyola Marymount took a 66-59 lead on Shelton's step-back 3-pointer with 2:55 left.
But the Zags came back.
Timme made a put-back with 2:35 left, Hickman drained a 3-pointer with 1:58 remaining, and a steal and dunk by Anton Watson capped a 7-0 run to tie it at 66 with 1:27 to go.
Timme made one of two free throws with 43 seconds remaining, setting the stage for Shelton.
The Zags, who led Division I in both scoring (86.9 points per game) and shooting percentage (51.7), were limited to 44.4 percent. The Lions made 47.4 percent of their field-goal attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.