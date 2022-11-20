Chance Stephens scored 23 points off the bench, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in overtime, as Loyola Marymount defeated Wake Forest 77-75 in the Jamaica Classic final Sunday at Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Cam Shelton's 20 points included a shot that sent the game to overtime. Stephens was 7 for 10 on 3s.
Tyree Appleby scored 19 points, and Matthew Marsh added 14 points off the bench on 6-for-7 shooting from the field for Wake Forest (4-1). Cameron Hildreth -- who put the Demon Deacons on top 75-73 on a three-point play with 1:10 to play in the extra session -- and Andrew Carr both scored 10 points.
Five different players hit 3-pointers for Wake Forest. Both teams had 18 turnovers.
Loyola Marymount (4-2) held a 35-25 halftime lead. Wake Forest was behind by eight points with 15 minutes left before making a move and taking a brief lead on Damari Monsanto's 3-pointer with 9:49 left. The Demon Deacons did not trail for the rest of regulation after Bobi Klintman's basket at the 6:37 mark.
Even after holding an eight-point lead with two minutes remaining, the Demon Deacons couldn't shake free from the Lions.
Stephens' 3-pointer shaved the gap to 65-60 with 1:20 to play. Keli Leaupepe scored off an offensive rebound, and the Lions then had a chance to pull even following a Wake Forest turnover. Justin Ahrens missed on that attempt with 17 seconds left.
Marsh missed two free throws and Shelton's 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left forced overtime at 65-65.
Wake Forest, which defeated La Salle two days earlier in the first game of the event, broke out to a 13-5 lead before the Lions made a move with a 18-4 run. Stephens had 13 consecutive Loyola Marymount points, with four 3-point baskets -- one of which he turned into a four-point play.
With the lead at 33-25 late in the half, the Lions had drained eight 3-point shots and just four from 2-point range.
