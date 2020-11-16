Loyola-Chicago paused men's basketball activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the program said Monday.
Loyola did not disclose the number of individuals directly connected to the coronavirus outbreak but shared the positive tests were among "student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff."
A Final Four team in 2018, the Ramblers are preparing to play a Missouri Valley Conference-only schedule this season.
Loyola is scheduled to begin the season on Dec. 30 against Drake.
--Field Level Media
