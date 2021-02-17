Wednesday night's game between Louisville and visiting Syracuse was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Cardinals' program, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced hours before tipoff.
This is the fourth straight Louisville game that has been postponed. The ACC cited a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing among the Cardinals in its announcement.
Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC) hasn't played since Feb. 1 when it defeated Georgia Tech 74-58.
The Cardinals are scheduled to visit North Carolina on Saturday.
This is the second postponement involving Louisville and the Orange this season. A Feb. 3 game at Syracuse was postponed due to the Cardinals' outbreak.
Louisville coach Chris Mack battled the coronavirus earlier this month.
Syracuse (12-6, 6-5) is slated to host Notre Dame on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
