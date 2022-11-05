Malik Cunningham threw three touchdown passes and Tiyon Evans had a 71-yard scoring run as host Louisville pulled away for a 34-10 victory over James Madison in a nonconference matchup on Saturday night.
Cunningham completed 14 of 20 passes for 223 yards as Louisville (6-3) extended its winning streak to four games. The Cardinals, who became bowl eligible, outscored the Dukes 24-0 in the second half.
Evans gained 126 yards on 10 carries, while Jawhar Jordan rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries. Tyler Hudson caught six passes for 142 yards and a score.
Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown but James Madison (5-3) lost its third straight. Todd Centeio was limited to four completions on 15 attempts for 52 yards.
Louisville outgained James Madison 467-193.
This was the first meeting between the schools.
The game was tied at 10 apiece at halftime.
James Madison scored on its first possession. Camden Wise kicked a 34-yard field goal to complete a 58-yard drive.
Louisville answered with a 75-yard drive, capped off by Cunningham's 1-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Martin.
The defenses then ruled until late in the half, when the Dukes embarked on an 80-yard drive. Agyei-Obese finished it off with a 9-yard run up the middle.
Cunningham's 40-yard pass to Hudson set up James Turner's 28-yard field goal on the final play of the half.
Turner's 35-yard field goal six minutes into the second half gave Louisville a three-point edge.
Evans exploded through a hole on the left side on the Cardinals' next play from scrimmage and raced untouched 71 yards to the end zone.
James Madison recovered a fumbled punt later in the third but couldn't cash in. Wise missed a 52-yard field goal try.
Cunningham connected with Hudson on a 44-yard scoring pass with 12:22 remaining to give Louisville a 17-point lead.
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Cunningham on a fourth-down play to make it 34-10.
