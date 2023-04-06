One way or another, El Ellis' career at Louisville is over.
Two weeks after declaring for the upcoming NBA draft -- while maintaining his eligibility -- Ellis also will enter the transfer portal, he told On3Sports on Thursday.
Ellis will keep his name in the draft for now, too.
Ellis boasted team-best averages in points (17.7), assists (4.4) and steals (1.0) in 32 games (all starts) for the Cardinals (4-28) in the recently completed season..
A 6-foot-3 guard, Ellis averaged 13.2 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 64 games (41 starts) over two seasons at Louisville.
--Field Level Media
