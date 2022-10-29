Malik Cunningham ran for two touchdowns and Louisville's defense forced eight turnovers as the host Cardinals throttled No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 on Saturday.
Kei'Trel Clark and Quincy Riley returned interceptions for touchdowns, with Clark's effort a 46-yarder and Riley making it 90 yards on his return on the last play of the third quarter.
Tiyon Evans gained 106 rushing yards with a touchdown for Louisville (5-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has defeated last year's ACC title game participants in back-to-back games after a win against Pittsburgh last week.
The Demon Deacons (6-2, 2-2) led 14-13 at halftime, but turned the ball over five times in the third quarter. That translated to 35 Louisville points and a 48-14 lead.
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman threw three interceptions, with two of those returned for touchdowns. He completed 20 of 35 throws for 271 yards and a touchdown.
Cunningham was 15-for-23 for 164 yards in the air and he gained another 38 yards on nine carries on the ground.
Riley had two of Louisville's four interceptions, helping the Cardinals to a three-game winning streak.
Despite scoring so many points on defense and having short fields following Wake Forest turnovers, the Cardinals held a 411-402 advantage in total offense.
The Demon Deacons' only previous loss this season came in overtime to undefeated Clemson.
Wake Forest wiped out a 13-0 hole in the second quarter, with Justice Ellison scoring on a 3-yard run and Hartman connecting with Jahmal Banks on a 16-yard touchdown play.
Louisville used a game-opening 11-play drive to end up with James Thomas' 29-yard field goal. He added a 39-yard field goal later in the first quarter.
Cunningham ran in from 1 yard out in the first minute of the second quarter.
Backup quarterback Mitch Griffis of Wake Forest threw a touchdown pass for the only touchdown for either team in the fourth quarter.
