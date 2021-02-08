Louisville coach Chris Mack is among the members of the Cardinals program to test positive for COVID-19, and the school's home game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday has been postponed.

The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement stems from "additional positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men's basketball program."

The conference said Mack is experiencing mild symptoms and will remain quarantined, communicating with the Cardinals coaches and players virtually. He will not be on the sidelines against Virginia Tech on Saturday, should the game be played, with assistant coach Dino Gaudio temporarily taking over the team.

This is the third consecutive postponement for Louisville (11-4. 6-3 ACC).

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.