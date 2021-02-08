Louisville coach Chris Mack is among the members of the Cardinals program to test positive for COVID-19, and the school's home game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday has been postponed.
The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement stems from "additional positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men's basketball program."
The conference said Mack is experiencing mild symptoms and will remain quarantined, communicating with the Cardinals coaches and players virtually. He will not be on the sidelines against Virginia Tech on Saturday, should the game be played, with assistant coach Dino Gaudio temporarily taking over the team.
This is the third consecutive postponement for Louisville (11-4. 6-3 ACC).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.