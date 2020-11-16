After a 20-year wait, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe will have to wait even longer to play each other because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Warhawks program.
This Saturday's nonconference game was canceled between the northeast Louisiana programs that last met in 2000.
Louisiana-Monroe (0-8) has not played a game since Nov. 7 when it lost a 52-34 Sun Belt Conference decision to Georgia State. This is the third time this season the Warhawks have suspended football activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Louisiana Tech (4-3) has not played since Oct. 31. The Bulldogs were not able to play a Conference USA game Saturday against Rice because they were short offensive linemen due to injuries and positive COVID-19 tests. That came after the Bulldogs did not play Nov. 7 because their opponent, North Texas, was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Louisiana Tech is working with Conference USA officials to find a home opponent for Saturday.
--Field Level Media
