Louisiana coach Bob Marlin tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be with the team for its Sun Belt Conference opener on Thursday at Appalachian State.

He also won't join his team at Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The university said assistant coach Brock Morris will fill in for Marlin in both games.

The Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) return home Jan. 6 to face Arkansas State.

Marlin, 62, is in his 12th season at Louisiana and has a 210-157 record with the Ragin' Cajuns. He has led the team to one NCAA Tournament appearance.

--Field Level Media

