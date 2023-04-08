LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen withdrew from the Masters due to injury before completing his second round Saturday morning.
The 40-year-old South African was 7 over with one hole remaining and would not have made the cut at Augusta National Golf Club.
Oosthuizen, who lost to Bubba Watson in a playoff at the 2012 Masters, birdied two of his last three holes before pulling out with an undisclosed injury.
Oosthuizen won his only major title at The Open Championship at St. Andrew's in 2010. He defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour in June 2022 and serves as the captain of Stinger GC.
--Field Level Media
