An injured Louis Oosthuizen withdrew from the Masters before the start of Friday's second round.

Playing in the group with Tiger Woods and Chile's Joaquin Niemann, he carded a 4-over 76 in Thursday's first round at Augusta National Golf Club.

Oosthuizen was seen grabbing at his back throughout the opening round.

The 39-year-old South African was the runner-up to Bubba Watson at the 2012 Masters. Oosthuizen won his only major at The Open Championship in 2010.

--Field Level Media

