Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, United Kingdom; Louis Oosthuizen smiles as he walks across the 17th green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Matt Kuchar (left) and Henrik Stenson (right) look on from the sixth green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith walk on the seventh hole during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Rory McIlroy plays his shot on the sixth hole green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Henrik Stenson looks on from the sixth green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Rory McIlroy lines up his shot at the sixth hole green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Rory McIlroy walks out of the sixth hole bunker during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Rory McIlroy lines up his shot at the sixth hole green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the sixth hole bunker during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Tommy Fleetwood looks on from the sixth hole during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Tommy Fleetwood looks on from the sixth hole during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Rory McIlroy looks on from the sixth hole bunker during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; A general view of fans on sitting on a sand mound at the sixth hold during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; A general view of fans on sitting on a sand mound at the sixth hold during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; A general view of fans on sitting on a sand mound at the sixth hold during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Xander Schauffele lines up his shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Xander Schauffele lines up his shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Rickie Fowler plays his shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Henrik Stenson plays his shot on the fourth hold during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Matt Kuchar plays his shot on the third hold during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Matt Kuchar watches his shot on the third hold during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Henrik Stenson reaches for his club on the fourth hold during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Rickie Fowler watches his shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Ernie Els follows his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Cole Hammer follows his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Cole Hammer readies his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Lucas Herbert plays his shot form the 15th tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Cole Hammer plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Lucas Herbert follows his shot form the 15th tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Sam Burns looks down the 15th fairway from the tee box during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Sam Burns pulls his driver on the 15th tee box during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Ernie Els looks down the fairway from the 16th tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; A fan seen in the exposed, windy links golf course during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Sam Burns looks over his yardage book and scorecard as he walks off the 14th green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Lucas Herbert plays his shot form the 15th tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Sam Burns swaps to his putter as he walks up on the 14th green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Golf spectators along the rope line in the gallery at the thirteenth green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Jordan Spieth plays his shot at the thirteenth green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Bryson DeChambeau looks on from the thirteenth green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Golf spectators gather along the rope line in the gallery at the thirteenth green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Jordan Spieth looks on at the thirteenth green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Jordan Spieth looks on at the thirteenth green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Jordan Spieth reacts at the thirteenth green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Golf spectators gather along the rope line in the gallery at the thirteenth green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Bryson DeChambeau looks on at the thirteenth green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Bryson DeChambeau reacts on the thirteenth hole during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Jordan Spieth plays his shot at the thirteenth tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the thirteenth fairway during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Branden Grace readies his shot at the thirteenth tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the thirteenth fairway during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Bryson DeChambeau looks on from the thirteenth green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the thirteenth fairway during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot at the thirteenth tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Bryson DeChambeau reacts on the thirteenth hole during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the thirteenth fairway during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Jordan Spieth plays his shot at the thirteenth tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Branden Grace plays his shot from the thirteenth fairway during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the thirteenth fairway during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, United Kingdom; Will Zalatoris eats a snack as he walks down from the eighth tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, United Kingdom; Dustin Johnson walks down from the eighth tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, United Kingdom; Justin Rose eats a snack as he walks down from the eighth tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, United Kingdom; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, United Kingdom; Will Zalatoris eats a snack as he walks down from the eighth tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, United Kingdom; Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris walks down from the eighth tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, United Kingdom; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports