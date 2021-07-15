Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez signed a contract extension with the club, the Galaxy announced Thursday.
Alvarez, 19, is in his third season with the Galaxy after spending two seasons with Galaxy II, Los Angeles' USL affiliate.
In 39 games (16 starts) with the Galaxy, Alvarez has two goals and five assists. This year, he has played in nine games (six starts) with a goal.
Alvarez is currently with the Mexican national team at the Gold Cup. He was eligible to play for Mexico and the United States, but declared last month his intention to play for Mexico.
--Field Level Media
