Lorenzo Cain belted his third career grand slam to highlight a six-run fifth inning to fuel the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday.
Eduardo Escobar homered to lead off both the fifth and sixth innings to send Milwaukee (87-55) to its ninth win in its last 12 games. Luis Urias had a two-run shot to atone for a pair of errors in the field.
The Brewers tied a franchise record with their 47th road victory of the season. The 1982 club finished with a 47-33 record away from home.
Adrian Houser (9-6) worked around five walks, six stolen bases and two errors to allow just two runs on one hit in six innings.
Bobby Bradley had a two-run single in the first inning and finished with two of the three hits for the Indians (69-70), who have lost six of their last eight games.
Milwaukee claimed a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning after Omar Narvaez doubled to right field before coming home on Urias' blast. Urias deposited a 2-2 slider from rookie Eli Morgan (2-7) for his 20th homer of the season.
Escobar doubled the advantage in the fifth inning after sending a first-pitch fastball from Morgan over the wall in right field.
Urias gave the Brewers a 5-2 lead after reaching first base on catcher's interference before Cain provided the big blow just two batters later with the bases loaded. He crushed a 2-1 slider from Sam Hentges over the wall in left field for his eighth homer of the season.
Escobar wasn't done as he jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Hentges in the sixth. The homer was his 27th of the season and third in his last two games.
Milwaukee scratched for a run in the first inning after Kolten Wong scored following a fielding error by catcher Ryan Lavarnway.
Cleveland answered in the bottom of the inning as Myles Straw reached on a throwing error from Urias before advancing to second on a walk by Jose Ramirez. Both runners moved up by stealing a base before coming home on Bradley's single to center to give the Indians a 2-1 lead.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.