Longtime Princeton men's basketball coach Pete Carril died Monday at the age of 92.
The Hall of Famer passed away at Philadelphia's Penn Hospital, according to Sports Illustrated.
Carrill coached at Princeton for 29 seasons, compiling a 514-261 record from 1967-96.
His Tigers won 13 Ivy League regular-season titles, earned 11 trips to the NCAA Tournament and won the 1975 National Invitation Tournament.
His final collegiate victory was 13th-seeded Princeton's 43-41 upset of defending national champion and No. 4 seed UCLA at the 1996 NCAA Tournament.
Carril is the architect of the "Princeton offense," a team-oriented strategy that emphasizes constant motion, backdoor cuts and picks on and off the ball.
He coached one season at his alma mater Lafayette before taking over at Princeton, going 11-12 in 1966-67.
Carril worked as an assistant coach with the NBA's Sacramento Kings for a decade after leaving Princeton.
He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997 and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.
--Field Level Media
