Texas point guard Matt Coleman has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.
The school announced Thursday that the 6-foot-2 senior has hired an agent and will not return for a final season of eligibility.
Coleman averaged 13.2 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27 starts for the Longhorns last season.
He was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 Big 12 tournament after leading Texas to its first title.
Coleman was in the starting lineup for all 128 of his games during his four-year career in Austin, averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals. He also made 159 3-pointers.
--Field Level Media
