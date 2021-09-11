L.D. Brown returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and Spencer Sanders completed two scoring passes in host Oklahoma State's 28-23 win Saturday against Tulsa in Stillwater, Okla.
Sanders, who missed last week's season-opening win over Missouri State because he was in COVID-19 quarantine, completed 15 of 26 passes for 173 yards with one interception for the Cowboys (2-0).
After Tulsa's 87-yard drive stalled and Zack Long made a 20-yard field goal to give the Golden Hurricane (0-2) a 17-14 lead with 10:56 left in the fourth quarter, Brown found a wedge in the middle of the field and returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.
The score gave Oklahoma State a 21-17 lead with 10:41 left.
It is the longest kickoff return for a touchdown for the Cowboys since Tyreek Hill's 99-yard return against Kansas in 2014.
Sanders engineered a touchdown drive in the next possession that included his 37-yard run. Jaylen Warren finished the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run that put the Cowboys up 28-17 with 4:59 remaining.
Tulsa then went 75 yards on seven plays capped by Anthony Watkins' 4-yard touchdown run with 3:06 left. Davis Brin's two-point conversion pass was incomplete and Tulsa trailed 28-23.
Brin completed 19 of 27 pass attempts for 224 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Sanders completed a touchdown pass and also threw a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown for the only scoring in the first half.
Each team had four possessions that resulted in a punt before Sanders engineered an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that culminated with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Bray with 4:05 left in the second quarter.
On the second play of Oklahoma State's next possession, Sanders threw an interception that was returned 55 yards for a touchdown by Justin Wright with 1:44 left before halftime.
The Golden Hurricanes' offense put together its first touchdown drive that resulted in Deneric Prince's 3-yard scoring run with 5:37 left in the third quarter.
Oklahoma State tied the game at 14 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Sanders completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Green. That play culminated a 13-play, 76-yard possession.
--Field Level Media
