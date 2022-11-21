Williams Racing confirmed Monday that American Logan Sargeant will drive for the Formula One team in 2023.
Sargeant, 21, successfully secured his F1 superlicense on Sunday and will become the first U.S. driver in the elite open-wheel circuit since 2015.
"It's a huge honor and a dream come true to be given this opportunity," Sargeant said. "... I'm ready and excited to be a part of this journey as the team looks to progress up the grid."
He completed the process to obtain his superlicense at Sunday's season-ending Formula Two race in Abu Dhabi.
"He's had a strong rookie season in Formula Two and we are excited to watch him make the step up," Williams racing boss Jost Capito said. "We are here to support that journey with him.
Sargeant replaces the outgoing Nicholas Latifi. Alexander Albon is Williams' other F1 driver.
Alexander Rossi was the most recent American driver to compete in F1, racing from 2014-15.
--Field Level Media
