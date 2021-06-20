Logan Michaels homered among his three hits and Andrew Abbott struck out 10 batters in six innings to lift Virginia to a 6-0 romp over Tennessee on Sunday in the 2021 College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
Michaels belted a towering solo homer in the third inning off Chad Dallas and added an RBI single to ignite a four-run seventh for the Cavaliers (36-25).
Abbott scattered five hits and walked just two batters before exiting after 104 pitches (66 for strikes).
Zach Gelof, who had three hits, joined Chris Newell and Max Cotier in adding an RBI single in the seventh inning for Virginia.
Michaels capped the scoring in the ninth inning after crossing the plate following a double play.
Pete Derkay recorded two of the six hits for Tennessee (50-17), which sustained its first shutout loss since April 16 versus Vanderbilt.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.