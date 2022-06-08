Logan Gilbert produced his fifth consecutive quality start, Cal Raleigh homered for the second time in the series and the visiting Seattle Mariners defeated the Houston Astros 6-3 on Wednesday in the rubber match of the three-game set.
The Mariners won their fourth consecutive series and second over the Astros in that span. Seattle finished a nine-game road trip at 6-3 by snapping a nine-series losing skid in Houston.
Gilbert (6-2) settled in following a rocky start to his outing. He surrendered run-scoring hits to Yordan Alvarez in the first and third inning, the second Alvarez hit part of the two-run uprising that produced a 3-1 Astros lead.
Gilbert allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings. The right-hander tossed a season-high 109 pitches, 67 for strikes. Gilbert improved to 2-1 with a 2.73 ERA over his past five starts, with 28 strikeouts against eight walks in that stretch.
The Astros grabbed a two-run lead when Kyle Tucker followed an RBI double from Alvarez with a first-pitch single to right in the third. But Seattle fashioned an immediate reply against Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy (5-3), starting with an Abraham Toro leadoff single in the fourth.
Two batters later, Raleigh mashed his seventh home run out to right-center field, pulling the Mariners even at 3-3. Raleigh clubbed a three-run homer in the Mariners' victory on Monday.
Two batters following the Raleigh blast, Ty France pushed Seattle to a 4-3 lead with his ninth home run, a 370-foot shot to left-center.
The Mariners chased Urquidy with one out in the fifth on an Adam Frazier sacrifice fly that scored J.P. Crawford, who opened the frame with a double.
France, Crawford and Toro produced muti-hit games.
Urquidy endured another ragged start against the Mariners, allowing a career-high four walks while giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three. In three starts vs. Seattle this year, Urquidy is 0-3 with a 10.38 ERA.
