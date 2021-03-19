A pair of unseeded players will meet in the finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates after pulling off semifinal upsets on Friday.
South African qualifier Lloyd Harris hit 12 aces and capitalized on eight double faults to eliminate Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (6). The Canadian, ranked No. 12 in the world, was the third seed.
Harris fought back from 2-4 down in the second set to reach his first ATP 500 final. He is the first qualifier to play in the Dubai finals.
In the finals on Saturday, Harris -- ranked No. 81 -- will face No. 42 Aslan Karatsev, who defeated second-seeded Andrey Rublev 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in an all-Russian semifinal.
The loss ended No. 8 Rublev's 23-match ATP 500 winning streak. Karatsev, the Australian Open semifinalist, hit 41 winners and gained 16 break points, converting four of them, in the two-hour, 12-minute match.
--Field Level Media
