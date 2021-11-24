Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
LJ Cryer had 15 points to lead No. 6 Baylor's balanced scoring in a 75-63 win over Arizona State in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Islands, Bahamas.
Baylor (5-0) will play VCU in a semifinal game of the winner's bracket. The Sun Devils (2-3) will play Syracuse in a consolation bracket game. Both games are Thursday.
Cryer, who came off the bench, was one of five Bears in double-figure scoring.
Matthew Mayer had 14 points, Adam Flagler added 13, Flo Thamba finished with 11 and Kendall Brown had 10.
Arizona State was led by 20 points from DJ Horne, who was 6 of 9 from 3-point range. He was the only Sun Devil who scored in double figures.
Arizona State starting forward Marcus Bagley missed his second consecutive game because of a knee injury. He did not travel with the team.
Baylor went on an 11-2 run to take a 42-27 lead with 1:09 left in the first half.
The Bears led 45-31 at halftime behind Flagler's 11 points, including five in the 11-2 run.
Cryer added 10 points in the first half.
Arizona State had 11 turnovers by halftime compared to Baylor's four. The Sun Devils did not make a field goal in the last 4:02 of the half.
The Sun Devils, who finished with 15 turnovers, could not come closer than 11 points in the second half.
Arizona State scored six unanswered points, a stretch that included Horne's fourth 3-pointer of the game, to cut the lead to 55-42 with 12:46 left.
Baylor answered with a 9-0 run fueled by Mayer's five points including a 3-pointer. rizona State again rallied to cut the lead to 72-61 with 2:42 left but Cryer answered with a 3-pointer.
Baylor outrebounded Arizona State 43-36 led by Jeremy Sochan's nine rebounds.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.