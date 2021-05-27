Nine players won each of their first two matches of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas, but at least one of them will be eliminated.
In Group 5, good friends Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang will battle Friday for a berth in the tournament's round of 16.
Salas earned a 3-and-2 win over Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela on Thursday at Shadow Creek, and Kang topped Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom 2 and 1.
South Korea's Jin Young Ko improved to 2-0-0 in Group 1 with a 1-up win over Germany's Caroline Masson. Ko was 3 up with three holes remaining before Masson won the next two holes with birdies. However, each player parred the 18th hole, sealing Ko's win.
Brittany Altomare leads Group 3 at 2-0-0 after a 1-up victory against Japan's Ayako Uehara. Altomare claimed the match with a birdie on the final hole.
In Group 4, Jenny Coleman owns a 2-0-0 mark following a 2-and-1 triumph over Angela Stanford.
Alison Lee is in control of Group 6 at 2-0-0 after beating Megan Khang 1 up. Lee squandered a 2-up lead on the back nine before making the decisive birdie at No. 18.
Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn is 2-0-0 in Group 8 thanks to a 6-and-5 rout of Jaye Marie Green.
Japan's Nasa Hataoka holds a 2-0-0 mark in Group 10 after she blitzed Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura 6 and 4.
So Yeon Ryu beat Eun-Hee Ji in an all-South Korean showdown to improve to 2-0-0 in Group 11.
The event is the LPGA Tour's first match-play competition since 2017.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.