Jared Goff passed for 340 yards, including two touchdown strikes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, as the host Detroit Lions won for the fourth time in five games by romping past the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 on Sunday.
Goff completed 31 of 41 pass attempts. St. Brown caught 11 passes for 114 yards, while D'Andre Swift had 62 rushing yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Jamaal Williams scored his league-leading 14th touchdown and DJ Chark made five receptions for 98 yards.
Michael Badgley made all four of his field goal attempts for Detroit (5-7). The Lions picked up 31 first downs, committed just one penalty and had no turnovers.
Trevor Lawrence completed 17 of 31 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars (4-8). Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 54 yards on 13 carries. Christian Kirk led the receiving corps with six catches for 104 yards.
Goff passed for 204 first-half yards as the Lions raced to a 23-6 lead.
Etienne fumbled on Jacksonville's second play from scrimmage and Detroit's Alex Anzalone recovered at Jacksonville's 38. The Lions cashed in on Williams' 1-yard scoring run.
Riley Patterson's 31-yard field goal put the Jaguars on the board.
Detroit answered with Goff's 10-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown. Chark had a 41-yard reception to set up that score.
Badgley's 45-yard field goal early in the second quarter gave the Lions a 17-3 lead. Badgley finished off Detroit's next possession with a 47-yard field goal.
Patterson kicked a 42-year field goal with four minutes remaining in the half before Badgley drilled a 38-yard field goal in the final minute.
The Lions drove 61 yards on the first possession of the second half and scored on Swift's 1-yard run to make it 30-6.
Jacksonville scored its first touchdown on Lawrence's 3-yard pass to Evan Engram. Lawrence connected with Jamal Agnew for the 2-point conversion.
Badgley converted from 44-yards out on Detroit's ensuing possession, and Goff hit St. Brown from four yards out with less than three minutes left for the final margin.
