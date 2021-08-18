One proud bettor placed a $20 wager on the Detroit Lions to become king of the longshots this season.
A bettor with BetMGM took the Lions at +150000 odds to lead the NFL in wins in 2021.
If the Lions beat the odds and come through, the ticket would cash for $30,000.
BetMGM has taken more than 80 percent of total bets on team win totals on the Lions to exceed five victories in 17 regular-season games in 2021. As of Aug. 9, the Lions "over" on five wins was the most bet regular-season win total at BetMGM.
In head coach Dan Campbell's first season with the Lions ahead, Detroit is attempting to snap a streak of three losing seasons in which the franchise posted a 14-33-1 record.
The Lions have only one season with as many as 12 wins (12-4 in 1991) since 1934.
Since the NFC Central became the NFC North in 2002, the Lions have finished fourth (last) nine times, including three consecutive seasons entering 2021.
