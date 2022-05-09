The Detroit Lions signed No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to his slotted rookie contract, a four-year deal worth a guaranteed $35.7 million, his agent said Monday.

It includes a signing bonus of $23.2 million. The Lions have a fifth-year option, standard for agreements with NFL first-round picks.

Hutchinson is signed in time for the Lions' rookie minicamp this weekend.

The Lions also reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year deal with seventh-round pick Chase Lucas. The cornerback signed a contract worth $3.76 million.

The Lions drafted defensive players with six of their picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In