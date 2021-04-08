The Detroit Lions added depth on Thursday with the signing of former Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe.
Contract terms were not disclosed.
Marlowe spent the past three seasons with the Bills. In 15 games (four starts) with Buffalo in 2020, he had 22 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Now 28, Marlowe signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent from James Madison.
In 31 career games (seven starts), he has recorded 38 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.