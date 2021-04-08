The Detroit Lions added depth on Thursday with the signing of former Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe.

Contract terms were not disclosed.

Marlowe spent the past three seasons with the Bills. In 15 games (four starts) with Buffalo in 2020, he had 22 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Now 28, Marlowe signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent from James Madison.

In 31 career games (seven starts), he has recorded 38 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

--Field Level Media

