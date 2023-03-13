The Detroit Lions have agreed to bring back defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs on a two-year deal worth up to a reported $6 million.
The Lions announced the deal but didn't disclose financial terms.
Buggs said Monday he "always wanted to be back" rather than explore free agency.
"We're going to build something great here and I want to be a part of it when it happens," he said.
Buggs, 26, had 46 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in 17 games (13 starts) for the Lions in 2022, his first season in Detroit.
He has 77 career tackles in 46 games (20 starts) with the Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-21), who selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.
Also Monday, the Lions announced the re-signing of fourth-string running back Craig Reynolds, who rushed for 102 yards and added nine receptions for 116 yards in 2022.
The Lions also announced they tendered contracts to long snapper Scott Daly, DL Benito Jones, LB Anthony Pittman, TE Brock Wright and TE Shane Zylstra.
--Field Level Media
