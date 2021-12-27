Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was activated Monday off the reserve/COVID-19 list after missing one game.

The Lions lost Sunday to the Atlanta Falcons behind replacement starter Tim Boyle, who threw for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the 20-16 defeat.

Goff, 27, was placed on the COVID list Dec. 20. He is expected to start this Sunday when the Lions (2-12-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-10).

In his first season in Detroit, Goff is completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Lions placed wide receiver Josh Reynolds on the COVID list Monday. Reynolds has 28 catches for 385 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games this season with the Tennessee Titans and Rams.

--Field Level Media

