The Detroit Lions placed rookie cornerbacks Mark Gilbert and Ifeatu Melifonwu on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

Both players will miss Sunday's game between the Lions (1-10-1) and Broncos (6-6) in Denver.

Gilbert, 24, has appeared in five games and registered three tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. He was signed off the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad in October.

Melifonwu, 22, has played in three games (one start) and posted four tackles, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. He was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Syracuse.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.