The Detroit Lions announced Monday that cornerback Tony McRae, arguably their top special player this season, is out for the season with a knee injury sustained Sunday in the team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

McRae was a standout as the team's gunner on kick coverage; his injury occurred as he was covering a punt. McRae, 27, had four tackles this season while the Lions entered Monday leading the NFL in punting at 52.8 yards per punt.

The Lions also activated linebacker Jarrad Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Davis was one of three Lions to be placed on the list last week; quarterback Matthew Stafford came off Saturday and played Sunday. Practice squad safety Jalen Elliott remains on the list.

--Field Level Media

