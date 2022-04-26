The Detroit Lions exercised the fifth-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson's rookie contract Tuesday.

The move guarantees Hockenson will earn $9.4 million in 2023.

Hockenson, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has played in 40 games (35 starts) over his first three seasons in Detroit. He has 160 career receptions for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His best year so far was 2020, when he started all 16 games, caught 67 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Hockenson's 2021 campaign was cut short in December when he required thumb surgery. He finished the season with 61 catches, 583 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games (all starts).

--Field Level Media

