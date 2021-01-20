New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell is the new head coach of the Detroit Lions.
The team announced his hiring on Wednesday but didn't disclose terms of his contract. He agreed to a six-year deal, according to multiple reports.
Campbell, 44, joins the franchise one day after general manager Brad Holmes was introduced in Detroit. Campbell will report directly to Sheila Ford Hamp, the Lions' principal owner and chairman, and team CEO and president Rod Wood.
"This is an exciting day for our organization as we introduce Dan Campbell as the new head coach of the Detroit Lions," Hamp said. "With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigors of professional football and what it takes to be successful. He will help promote the culture we want to establish across our organization, while also bringing with him high energy, a respect for the game and an identity with which everyone can align themselves."
The new regime of Campbell and Holmes takes over for Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, the former coach and GM who were fired Nov. 28. Under their watch, the Lions finished last in the NFC North three consecutive seasons.
"The leadership Dan has exemplified throughout his football career has prepared him for this next step, and we are excited to support him as our new head coach," Wood said.
Campbell was an NFL tight end and played 10 seasons, including three for the Lions.
He coached for the Miami Dolphins and spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach under Sean Payton with the Saints.
Having served as interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015, Campbell becomes a non-interim head coach for the first time.
In recent coaching cycles, Campbell has been a finalist for multiple coaching jobs. He has no experience as a coordinator or play-caller.
--Field Level Media
