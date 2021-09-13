Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah ruptured his Achilles in the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Okudah is lost for the season with the injury suffered in the fourth quarter on Sunday with the Lions trailing 41-17.
The third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Okudah impressed the first-year coaching staff in Detroit after experiencing growing pains as a rookie, prompted in part by a core muscle injury.
NFL Network reported early Monday that coach Dan Campbell's postgame expectation that Okudah had an Achilles injury was confirmed via MRI exam.
The Lions face the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.
--Field Level Media
