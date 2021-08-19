Long snapper Don Muhlbach was released by the Lions, and Detroit's first-year head coach Dan Campbell admitted Thursday the move could have come at a better time.
It was Muhlbach's 40th birthday Tuesday, the day Campbell announced he would be cut the following day. The second-oldest player in the NFL can no longer make such a distinction. He has 17 seasons of snapping on his resume.
"There's no way to sugarcoat that. I'm an a------, so that's about the best way to put it," Campbell said.
The sharp-tongued Campbell has unapologetically gone to blue material at the podium more than most in his position. But he pointed out the NFL does come with sharp edges. He showed his soft side Tuesday when he announced the transaction.
"I hate it man. This is the hardest time, especially with a player like him," Campbell said.
Muhlbach played 260 games with the Lions but lost a competition with Scott Daly, who is 28. Only kicker Jason Hanson played more games in a Lions uniform.
"There's no way around (the business side in the NFL) really," Campbell said Thursday. "Yeah -- you can say there is, but ultimately that falls on me, it's my fault. And Don's a hell of a dude. That sucks, but it is what it is."
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.