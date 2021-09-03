Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes isn't sounding the alarm over perceived preseason growing pains rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell experienced.
Sewell was selected by the Lions with the seventh pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Sewell played on the left side during his college career at Oregon before being shuffled to right tackle by Detroit.
"I believe that he will be ready for Week 1 and I think he's ready now," Holmes said, via the Detroit Free Press. "Yeah, I mean, he's going through the normal process that a rookie would go through, regardless of where he's drafted. That's a tough position to play out there on that island and he's sat out for a year. So what he's done, and I know it's magnified by what may be a hiccup here or there, but there's so much of the good stuff that maybe kind of hidden when you really kind of deep-dive the film, little subtle nuances that is going to make a big difference."
Sewell is being looked upon to preserve the health of offseason acquisition Jared Goff when the Lions open the season against the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 12.
Sewell, 20, was a two-year starter for the Ducks (2018-19) and allowed just one sack in 1,376 snaps over 20 games.
The 2019 Outland Trophy winner opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.