The Detroit Lions closed their facilities in Allen Park, Mich., on Tuesday after learning of two positive COVID-19 tests within the organization, the team announced.

The identities of the two individuals were not known as of Tuesday morning.

"Earlier this morning, we were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests within our organization," the Lions' statement read. "As a precaution, the team practice facility is currently closed and our players and coaches are conducting meetings remotely today.

"As we adhere to our Intensive Protocols and conduct contact tracing, we will continue to communicate closely with the NFL and its medical staff and gather more information."

The Lions (5-9), who are eliminated from postseason contention, will look to snap a two-game losing skid on Saturday (1 p.m. ET) when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5).

--Field Level Media

