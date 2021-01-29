The Detroit Lions announced the additions of Duce Staley, Mark Brunell and Mark DeLeone to their coaching staff on Friday.

Staley, 45, was hired as the assistant head coach/running backs coach with Detroit. It is the same title he held over the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was an NFL running back for 10 seasons.

Brunell, 50, joins the Lions as the team's quarterbacks coach. It marks the first NFL coaching job for the three-time Pro Bowl selection, who last played in the league in 2011. He has mentored quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine.

DeLeone, 33, will serve as Detroit's inside linebackers coach in 2021 after spending the past two seasons in the same role with the Chicago Bears.

The three join a new-look staff for the Lions, who named Dan Campbell as their coach, Aaron Glenn as the defensive coordinator and Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.